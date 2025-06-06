Riverview Trust Co Invests $26,000 in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,751,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,008,000 after purchasing an additional 837,282 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,147,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,986,000 after purchasing an additional 821,427 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Murphy Oil by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,529,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after purchasing an additional 794,730 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 886,485.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 594,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after purchasing an additional 593,945 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 645,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after purchasing an additional 520,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $665.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.23.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

