Riverview Trust Co Buys Shares of 1,143 The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Campbell’s in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Campbell’s in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell’s by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Campbell’s in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Campbell’s by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell’s Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The Campbell’s Company has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.14.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPB. UBS Group started coverage on Campbell’s in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Campbell’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Campbell’s from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Campbell’s to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.39.

Insider Activity at Campbell’s

In other Campbell’s news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $99,994.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,727.70. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Campbell’s

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

