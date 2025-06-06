Enclave Advisors LLC Has $37.40 Million Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Enclave Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,647 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up about 6.4% of Enclave Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Enclave Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.17% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $37,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPIE. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, ADG Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.
JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81.
JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
