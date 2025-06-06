First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stock Holdings Raised by Enclave Advisors LLC

Enclave Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,499 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for 2.5% of Enclave Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $14,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $73.29 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $73.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.0043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

