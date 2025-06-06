Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Holdings Cut by Enclave Advisors LLC

Enclave Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,187,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,894,000 after purchasing an additional 451,370 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 760,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,641,000 after purchasing an additional 47,341 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 560,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,460,000 after acquiring an additional 211,606 shares during the period. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,921,000 after acquiring an additional 126,177 shares during the period.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ VCRB opened at $76.52 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.82 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.78.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2946 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

