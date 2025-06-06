Riverview Trust Co Purchases Shares of 286 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 6,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 491.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,349,000 after purchasing an additional 154,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Biogen from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.30.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $238.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

