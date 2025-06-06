Riverview Trust Co Raises Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,587,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856,757 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,602,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,656,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,473,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,511,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,605,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,463 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $6,884,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,638,490 shares in the company, valued at $87,334,019. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $400,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,960,482.29. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 698,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,591,400. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

