iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 38,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,477.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 242,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 239,515 shares during the period.

IMCG stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.57. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

