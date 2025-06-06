Lmcg Investments LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

IWP opened at $134.30 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $99.85 and a twelve month high of $139.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.51. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.