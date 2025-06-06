RFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 30,479 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,061,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,519 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,222,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,929,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,329,000 after purchasing an additional 503,190 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,840,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,205,000 after buying an additional 890,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,986,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,879,000 after buying an additional 155,924 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $228.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 166.46%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

