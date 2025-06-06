Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 90,617,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,930,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712,246 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,828,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,053 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,051,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,239 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.36%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

