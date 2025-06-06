Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 637 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $101.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.07 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

