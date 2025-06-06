Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in MongoDB by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in MongoDB by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Activity

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $52,148.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,103.50. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Srdjan Tanjga sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $90,961.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,903.56. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,569 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MongoDB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $365.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $225.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 1.40. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $370.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.