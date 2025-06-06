Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,265,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,411,000 after buying an additional 679,471 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,150,000 after buying an additional 1,392,383 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $616,824,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,766,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,399,000 after buying an additional 673,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,198,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,243,000 after buying an additional 932,713 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

