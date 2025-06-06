RFG Advisory LLC Has $759,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.89. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The company has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

