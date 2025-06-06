Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Generali Investments Management Co LLC

Generali Investments Management Co LLC reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,988,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $237,244,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,757,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total transaction of $53,700,530.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,063,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,808,208.55. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total transaction of $26,118,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,017,164.28. The trade was a 45.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,592 shares of company stock valued at $165,325,437 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $766.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $773.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $643.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $625.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $789.00 price objective (up from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $742.00 price target (up from $642.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.33.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

