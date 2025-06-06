E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 350 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 764,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,219,000 after buying an additional 188,235 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,721,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,680,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,924.85. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.39.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.2%

CI stock opened at $310.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $262.03 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.22.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

