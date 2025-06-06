Generali Investments Management Co LLC Buys 28,264 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Generali Investments Management Co LLC boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 253.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,406 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,264 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,765,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,934 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of eBay by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in eBay by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,032,336 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 245,624 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in eBay by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,809,265 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $421,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,936,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $367,767,000 after acquiring an additional 82,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.62.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 10,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $698,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,855,751.82. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 92,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $6,694,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,700.92. This represents a 42.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,650 shares of company stock worth $19,637,729. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.