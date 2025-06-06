Generali Investments Management Co LLC Increases Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up 1.0% of Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $300.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.81. The company has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.60 and a one year high of $369.99.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSA. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

