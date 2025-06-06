E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 38,495 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,495 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $26,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Airbnb by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 128,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Argus raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $137.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The company has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $1,026,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,864. This trade represents a 16.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total transaction of $619,639.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 473,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,056,989.85. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,635,768 shares of company stock valued at $201,921,499. Insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

