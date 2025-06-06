Riverview Trust Co Sells 166 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Riverview Trust Co reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $8,846,000. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $678,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 48.0% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total transaction of $212,568.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,093,223.85. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,591 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $174.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.74. The company has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

