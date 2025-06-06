Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Wall Street Zen raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $366.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 price target (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.80.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE HCA opened at $381.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.38. The company has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

