Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,198,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,390.44. The trade was a 36.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $110.91 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $98.77 and a one year high of $125.42. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -179.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.