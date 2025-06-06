West Coast Financial LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Diageo by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Diageo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO opened at $105.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.58. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.72 and a 52-week high of $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day moving average is $114.48.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

