Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 242,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $68,625.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,062.45. The trade was a 36.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $204,359.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,227.04. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

HOMB opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.79. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $260.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

