Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $44,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.00.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,084.12. This trade represents a 89.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $431.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $439.93 and its 200-day moving average is $456.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.69 and a 52 week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

