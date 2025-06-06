MRA Advisory Group Increases Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

MRA Advisory Group grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF comprises about 1.4% of MRA Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

Shares of AIRR stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.53. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

