MRA Advisory Group Invests $505,000 in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

MRA Advisory Group purchased a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,580 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 708.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,510,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 525.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,272,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,849 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 1,178.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,062,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,711,000 after acquiring an additional 979,113 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at $37,934,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 16th. BTIG Research raised Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.84.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $105,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,926.02. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $2,575,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,440,552.95. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $2,900,770 in the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOCS opened at $57.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.11. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $85.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

