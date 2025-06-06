Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $828,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,525 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $191,823,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,180,000 after acquiring an additional 916,898 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,896,000 after acquiring an additional 497,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,127.84. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $6,602,115.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,499,370.58. This represents a 23.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,263 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,355 in the last three months. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.1%

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $173.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.47 and a 12 month high of $179.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.73.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

