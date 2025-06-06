Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Acquires 8,953 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,925,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,266,000 after buying an additional 9,319,985 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,567,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,177 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,096,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,319,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,191 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth $155,023,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $813.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $26.22.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 price target on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. BTIG Research set a $8.00 price target on New Fortress Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price target on New Fortress Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

In other news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,016.21. This trade represents a 2.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

