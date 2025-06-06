Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 454 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $188.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

