Kimberly Keating Purchases 1,200 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) Director Kimberly Keating purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$35.98 per share, with a total value of C$43,176.00.

Shares of TSE PAAS opened at C$39.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$24.96 and a twelve month high of C$39.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -209.58, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -289.52%.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$45.25 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

