Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Sells $46,130.36 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CFO Daryl Raiford sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $46,130.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,160.29. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daryl Raiford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 2nd, Daryl Raiford sold 2,630 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $37,872.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Daryl Raiford sold 2,655 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $37,462.05.

On Thursday, May 29th, Daryl Raiford sold 2,233 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $32,311.51.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $423.53 million, a P/E ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.88.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.96 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAND. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,916,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 303.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 393,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 296,199 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 524,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after buying an additional 200,387 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 133,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,260,000 after acquiring an additional 112,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

