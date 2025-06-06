Michael Garnreiter Sells 87 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) Director Michael Garnreiter sold 87 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $66,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,736,280. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Garnreiter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Michael Garnreiter sold 5,913 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $4,493,880.00.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $788.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $638.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $615.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 203.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.92 and a fifty-two week high of $793.24.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXON. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $699.55.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

