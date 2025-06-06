Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Insider David W. Mason Sells 7,500 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) insider David W. Mason sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $75,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,871.06. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of SEMR opened at $10.10 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.20 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25.

Get Semrush alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SEMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Semrush from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Semrush from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semrush presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semrush during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,869,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Semrush by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Semrush by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 103,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 64,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Semrush by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 23,634 shares during the period. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.