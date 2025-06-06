RooLife Group Ltd (ASX:RLG) Insider Jeremy Baldock Acquires 7,500,000 Shares

RooLife Group Ltd (ASX:RLG – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Baldock acquired 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$52,500.00 ($34,090.91).

RooLife Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. The company has a market cap of $5.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.54.

About RooLife Group

RooLife Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates integrated digital marketing and eCommerce platform in Australia and China. It engages in the sale of food, beverages, and health and wellbeing products. The company also offers new market entry consultancy services and cross-border eCommerce services; and social media marketing and strategy services, as well as engages in general trading activities.

