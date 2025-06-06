RooLife Group Ltd (ASX:RLG) Insider Jeremy Baldock Acquires 7,500,000 Shares

RooLife Group Ltd (ASX:RLG – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Baldock acquired 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$52,500.00 ($34,090.91).
RooLife Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. The company has a market cap of $5.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.54.
About RooLife Group
