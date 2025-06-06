Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CFO Sells $61,461.03 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 9,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $61,461.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at $448,189.86. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jedidiah Marc Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 25th, Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 52,989 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $451,466.28.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $8.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,540,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after acquiring an additional 649,448 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,106,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 86,274 shares during the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

