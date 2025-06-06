Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Director Sells $49,245.68 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) Director Dean Hager sold 4,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $49,245.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 298,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,780.82. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, June 2nd, Dean Hager sold 27,720 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $286,624.80.

On Monday, March 17th, Dean Hager sold 36,864 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $492,871.68.

Shares of JAMF opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. Jamf Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $167.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JAMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho set a $15.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jamf from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jamf from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf in the first quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Jamf by 32,950.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Jamf by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

