Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) Insider Acquires A$56,261.20 in Stock

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS – Get Free Report) insider Damien Leonard purchased 26,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.15 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$56,261.20 ($36,533.25).

Damien Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Damien Leonard purchased 156,951 shares of Bravura Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.15 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of A$336,816.85 ($218,712.24).

On Thursday, May 22nd, Damien Leonard bought 479,067 shares of Bravura Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.15 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of A$1,028,556.85 ($667,894.06).

On Friday, May 23rd, Damien Leonard bought 129,891 shares of Bravura Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.15 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of A$279,005.87 ($181,172.64).

On Wednesday, March 19th, Damien Leonard bought 209,197 shares of Bravura Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.24 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of A$468,601.28 ($304,286.55).

On Friday, March 21st, Damien Leonard acquired 433,888 shares of Bravura Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of A$997,074.62 ($647,451.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Bravura Solutions Limited engages in the development, licensing, and maintenance of administration and management software applications for the wealth management and funds administration sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Funds Administration.

