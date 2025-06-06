Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX:RAD) Insider Buys A$87,000.00 in Stock

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX:RAD – Get Free Report) insider Ian Turner acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$87,000.00 ($56,493.51).
Radiopharm Theranostics Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $60.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.82.
Radiopharm Theranostics Company Profile
