Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX:RAD) Insider Buys A$87,000.00 in Stock

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX:RAD – Get Free Report) insider Ian Turner acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$87,000.00 ($56,493.51).

Radiopharm Theranostics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $60.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Radiopharm Theranostics Company Profile

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited engages in the research and development of radiopharmaceutical products for diagnostic and therapeutic uses in areas of high unmet medical needs. It is developing its lead products comprising Nano-mAbs and AVB6 Integrin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carlton, Australia.

