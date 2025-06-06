Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Stock Price Up 50% – Should You Buy?

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 680,268 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 278,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Klondike Silver Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.
About Klondike Silver
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
