Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for FOLD

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FOLD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3%

FOLD opened at $5.96 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,461,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,741,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,557,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,033,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 635.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,359,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after buying an additional 2,902,375 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

