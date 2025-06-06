Desjardins Issues Positive Forecast for TSE:AQN Earnings

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Wednesday, June 4th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AQN. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.63.

TSE AQN opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35. The company has a market cap of C$4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$6.03 and a 52 week high of C$8.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.95.

In related news, Director Randy David Laney bought 9,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,803.21. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

