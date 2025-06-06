Roth Capital Has Pessimistic Outlook of Bio-Path Q2 Earnings

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bio-Path in a report released on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Bio-Path’s current full-year earnings is ($3.34) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Bio-Path’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Bio-Path in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

BPTH stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

