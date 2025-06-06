Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading Up 38.9% – Still a Buy?

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) shares were up 38.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.00. Approximately 2,447,665 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 499% from the average daily volume of 408,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Power Metals Stock Up 38.9%

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.76. The stock has a market cap of C$146.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.94 and a beta of 0.83.

About Power Metals

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

