Q2 Earnings Forecast for PBF Energy Issued By Zacks Research

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for PBF Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.44) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PBF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.91.

PBF Energy Stock Up 0.8%

PBF stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.49. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.76.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $381,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,534,998 shares in the company, valued at $582,913,111.82. This represents a 0.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,180 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 72,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in PBF Energy by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

