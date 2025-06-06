ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Price Up 22.7% – Time to Buy?

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 22.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79.70 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 78.30 ($1.06). Approximately 15,714,211 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 4,104,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.80 ($0.87).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.80) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITM
ITM Power Trading Up 16.0%
About ITM Power
ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.
Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ITM Power
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.