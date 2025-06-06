ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Price Up 22.7% – Time to Buy?

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 22.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79.70 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 78.30 ($1.06). Approximately 15,714,211 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 4,104,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.80 ($0.87).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.80) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 38.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £443.69 million, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.03.

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

