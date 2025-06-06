Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 12.0% during the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 102.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,652.16. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.63.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $218.04 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The company has a market capitalization of $108.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

