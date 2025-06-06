Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,615,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,281 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Amcor worth $54,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Amcor by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,699,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,689 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Amcor by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,971,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614,233 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amcor by 474.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,402,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,367 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,425,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMCR

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.