Foster Group Inc. Sells 2,513 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Foster Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $23,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.03. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

